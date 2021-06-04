Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 96,431 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.69. 41,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.