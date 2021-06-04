Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.60 and last traded at $169.00. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.

ACXIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.31.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

