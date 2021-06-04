Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,254,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 237,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,308. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.