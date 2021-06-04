Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.71.

AKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.08. 1,306,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $220,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 104,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.