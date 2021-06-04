ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 27.46.

ABBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

