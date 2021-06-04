AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

ELUXY opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

