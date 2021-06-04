9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,818 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,818 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $60.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

