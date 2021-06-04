9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

