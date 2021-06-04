9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 9,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

