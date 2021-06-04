9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

