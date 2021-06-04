9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $67.38 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.32.

