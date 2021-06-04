$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $85.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USWS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,765,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,398. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $125.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

