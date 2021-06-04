$78.45 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $78.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the highest is $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million.

DZSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZSI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71. DZS has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DZS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DZS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 21.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

