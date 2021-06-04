$76.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to announce $76.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.83 million and the lowest is $70.86 million. Mack-Cali Realty reported sales of $72.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $317.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $331.57 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $353.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

CLI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. 372,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

