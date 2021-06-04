7,345 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

