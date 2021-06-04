720,785 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 720,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,963,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

