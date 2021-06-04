68,265 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 14,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $6,166,322 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

