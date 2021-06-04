$65.05 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $65.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.34 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $61.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $265.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $261.22 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $269.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 147.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Univest Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,624. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $847.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

