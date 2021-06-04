$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report $60.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $245.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paya.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.
PAYA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.03.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paya Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
