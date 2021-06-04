$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report $60.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $245.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

PAYA stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.