$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. 4,693,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

