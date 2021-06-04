51,400 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Bought by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000. Avalara makes up 5.3% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Avalara by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 793,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,876,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,851 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,319. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.12. 5,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,481. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.