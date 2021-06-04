$5.18 EPS Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.26. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.16. 3,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,844. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.58 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

