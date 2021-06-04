4,636 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTB stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.