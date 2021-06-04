45,857 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

JMIA stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

