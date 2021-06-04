4,406 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,618. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

