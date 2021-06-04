$414.63 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $414.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $418.00 million. SPX reported sales of $373.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $506,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94. SPX has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

