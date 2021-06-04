$409.96 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $409.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.60 million to $417.80 million. PTC reported sales of $351.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.