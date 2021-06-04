$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $635.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.13. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.