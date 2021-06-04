3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading 11.8% Higher

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.48. 133,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,382,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.