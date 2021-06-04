377,826 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 377,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $94.37 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.89.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $4,240,222. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.