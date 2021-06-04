$35.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report $35.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.59 million to $40.70 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $138.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.62 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 301,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,278. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.