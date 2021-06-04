3,354 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.