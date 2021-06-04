$333.01 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $333.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.20 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 143,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,375. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

