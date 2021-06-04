$321.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report sales of $321.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.26 million to $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

WPM stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

