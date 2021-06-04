$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. 7,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.