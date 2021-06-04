285,213 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,900,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 169,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,446,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.45. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

