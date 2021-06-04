25,404 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,013. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

