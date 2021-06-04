$253.27 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $253.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.50 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 1,814,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Duke Realty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

