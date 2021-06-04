2,409 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $221.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

