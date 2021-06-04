2,167 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 466.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.5% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

