$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.17. 79,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,349. Lennar has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

