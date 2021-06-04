1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Up 0.3%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 6,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

