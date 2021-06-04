197 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.