$174.14 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post sales of $174.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.30 million and the highest is $176.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $143.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $701.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $715.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $768.97 million, with estimates ranging from $730.90 million to $800.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,101. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.22. Semtech has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $83.94.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $54,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.