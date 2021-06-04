15,067 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 96,605 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.