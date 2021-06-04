1,451 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.84.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

