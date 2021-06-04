13,927 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $234,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.