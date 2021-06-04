$139.58 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.07 million and the highest is $139.86 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,153. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,829,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.