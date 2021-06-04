12,640 Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 57,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,794.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,248 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $34.53 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $769.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.