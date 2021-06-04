1,175 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $272.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.45. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

